Collaborative Robot Market Expected to Huge Grow at CAGR of 43.1 % by 2028 | ABB, YASKAWA, Siasun, Kawasaki Robotics

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

New Research by Coherent Market Insights The focus of the research is to provide a detailed analysis of the market, including key insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market statistics, and projections based on a reasonable set of assumptions and methodology. The 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 (𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 study includes market development aspects, as well as main issues and restraining factors that could stymie industry growth. The research on the global market for Collaborative Robot (Cobot) looked into some of the most important and significant factors that are expected to drive growth in the near future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 (𝐜𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟗𝟏.𝟐 𝐌𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒,𝟖𝟑𝟔.𝟔 𝐌𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟑.𝟏% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.

Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, obey human directions and aid humans in a variety of tasks, including welding and soldering, material handling, assembling and disassembling, processing, dispensing, painting, spraying, moulding, and quality testing. As a result, using a collaborative robot, or cobot, can benefit a variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, food and beverage, metals and machining, plastics and polymers, and manufacturing.

Companies covered: -

· ABB

· Universal Robots

· FANUC Corporation

· Techman Robot

· AUBO Robotics

· KUKA

· Kawada Robotics

· Productive Robotics

· Kawasaki Robotics

· Precise Automation

· YASKAWA

· F&P Robotics

· Rethink Robotics

· Robert Bosch

· MABI Robotic

· Siasun

· Franka Emika

· Hanwha Precision Machinery

· Carbon Robotics

· Han’s Robot

· ST Robotics

Market Driver: -

In the near future, rising demand for collaborative robots in the automotive industry is likely to boost the collaborative robot (cobot) market forward. Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, are utilised in the automotive industry for a variety of tasks such as machine tending, assembly, quality inspection, and dispensing in the manufacture of engines, electronics, and interiors. The use of collaborative robots in the automotive sector improves production quality and capacity.

The Impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) -

The global pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has damaged practically every industry, including robotics, industrial automation, and machinery. To counteract the COVID-19 epidemic, most countries enforced lockdown, which is presently being eased phase by phase and industry by industry. This has had a tremendous impact on the manufacturing sector, as plants all around the world, including China, Italy, and India, were temporarily shut down.

Market Segmentation -

By Payload

· Up to 5 Kg

· 6-10 Kg

· 11 Kg and Above

By Component

· Hardware

· Software

By Application

· Welding and Soldering

· Material Handling

· Assembling and Disassembling

· Processing

· Dispensing/ Painting / Spraying

· Others (Molding, Quality Testing, etc.)

By End-use Industry

· Healthcare

· Automotive

· Food and Beverages

· Metals and Machining

· Plastic and Polymers

· Others (Retail, Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, etc.)

Geographies covered::

· North America: U.S. and Canada

· Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

· Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

· Middle East and Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Methodology of Study -

For the readers' convenience, the factual information in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market study is presented in the form of diagrams and pie graphs. The report's general presentation is intriguing, with a fundamental framework, groupings, and specific facts depending on comfort and awareness. The investigation crew looked at administrators, major actors on the lookout, topographical division, product type and depiction, and market end-customer applications. It calculates transaction revenues for each sector and area. The purpose of the paper is to provide a more comprehensive picture of the current situation, the economic downturn, and the influence of COVID-19 on the whole business.

Key Questions Market Insights:

· How did the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market share (percentage) distribution appear in 2021, and how will it look in 2028?

· What will be the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market growth rate till 2028, and what will the market size be as a result?

· What impact will market drivers, impediments, and future prospects have on market dynamics and subsequent trend analysis?