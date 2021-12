Collaborative Robot Market Expected to Huge Grow at CAGR of 43.1 % by 2028 | ABB, YASKAWA, Siasun, Kawasaki Robotics

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 饾悓饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 饾悗饾惎饾悶饾惈饾惎饾悽饾悶饾惏

New Research by Coherent Market Insights The focus of the research is to provide a detailed analysis of the market, including key insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market statistics, and projections based on a reasonable set of assumptions and methodology. The 饾悅饾惃饾惀饾惀饾悮饾悰饾惃饾惈饾悮饾惌饾悽饾惎饾悶 饾悜饾惃饾悰饾惃饾惌 (饾悅饾惃饾悰饾惃饾惌) 饾悓饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 study includes market development aspects, as well as main issues and restraining factors that could stymie industry growth. The research on the global market for Collaborative Robot (Cobot) looked into some of the most important and significant factors that are expected to drive growth in the near future.

饾悡饾悺饾悶 饾悹饾惀饾惃饾悰饾悮饾惀 饾悳饾惃饾惀饾惀饾悮饾悰饾惃饾惈饾悮饾惌饾悽饾惎饾悶 饾惈饾惃饾悰饾惃饾惌 (饾悳饾惃饾悰饾惃饾惌) 饾惁饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 饾惏饾悮饾惉 饾惎饾悮饾惀饾惍饾悶饾悵 饾悮饾惌 饾悢饾悞$ 饾煍饾煑饾煆.饾煇 饾悓饾惂 饾悽饾惂 饾煇饾煄饾煇饾煄 饾悮饾惂饾悵 饾悽饾惉 饾悶饾惐饾惄饾悶饾悳饾惌饾悶饾悵 饾惌饾惃 饾惈饾悶饾悮饾悳饾悺 饾悢饾悞$ 饾煆饾煉,饾煐饾煈饾煍.饾煍 饾悓饾惂 饾悰饾惒 饾煇饾煄饾煇饾煐, 饾悶饾惐饾悺饾悽饾悰饾悽饾惌饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾悮 饾悅饾悁饾悊饾悜 饾惃饾悷 饾煉饾煈.饾煆% 饾悰饾悶饾惌饾惏饾悶饾悶饾惂 饾煇饾煄饾煇饾煆 饾悮饾惂饾悵 饾煇饾煄饾煇饾煐.

Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, obey human directions and aid humans in a variety of tasks, including welding and soldering, material handling, assembling and disassembling, processing, dispensing, painting, spraying, moulding, and quality testing. As a result, using a collaborative robot, or cobot, can benefit a variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, food and beverage, metals and machining, plastics and polymers, and manufacturing.

Companies covered: -

路 ABB

路 Universal Robots

路 FANUC Corporation

路 Techman Robot

路 AUBO Robotics

路 KUKA

路 Kawada Robotics

路 Productive Robotics

路 Kawasaki Robotics

路 Precise Automation

路 YASKAWA

路 F&P Robotics

路 Rethink Robotics

路 Robert Bosch

路 MABI Robotic

路 Siasun

路 Franka Emika

路 Hanwha Precision Machinery

路 Carbon Robotics

路 Han鈥檚 Robot

路 ST Robotics

Market Driver: -

In the near future, rising demand for collaborative robots in the automotive industry is likely to boost the collaborative robot (cobot) market forward. Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, are utilised in the automotive industry for a variety of tasks such as machine tending, assembly, quality inspection, and dispensing in the manufacture of engines, electronics, and interiors. The use of collaborative robots in the automotive sector improves production quality and capacity.

The Impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) -

The global pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has damaged practically every industry, including robotics, industrial automation, and machinery. To counteract the COVID-19 epidemic, most countries enforced lockdown, which is presently being eased phase by phase and industry by industry. This has had a tremendous impact on the manufacturing sector, as plants all around the world, including China, Italy, and India, were temporarily shut down.

Market Segmentation -

By Payload

路 Up to 5 Kg

路 6-10 Kg

路 11 Kg and Above

By Component

路 Hardware

路 Software

By Application

路 Welding and Soldering

路 Material Handling

路 Assembling and Disassembling

路 Processing

路 Dispensing/ Painting / Spraying

路 Others (Molding, Quality Testing, etc.)

By End-use Industry

路 Healthcare

路 Automotive

路 Food and Beverages

路 Metals and Machining

路 Plastic and Polymers

路 Others (Retail, Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, etc.)

Geographies covered::

路 North America: U.S. and Canada

路 Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

路 Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

路 Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

路 Middle East and Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Reasons for Buying this Report -

路 This research offers a detailed examination of shifting competition dynamics.

路 It offers a forward-looking perspective on the various elements that are driving or inhibiting market growth.

路 It presents a six-year prediction based on how the market is expected to grow. It aids in the comprehension of major product segments and their future prospects.

路 It gives you a razor-sharp insight of changing competitive dynamics and keeps you one step ahead of the competition.

路 It assists in making informed business decisions by providing comprehensive market insights and in-depth market segment analyses.

Methodology of Study -

For the readers' convenience, the factual information in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market study is presented in the form of diagrams and pie graphs. The report's general presentation is intriguing, with a fundamental framework, groupings, and specific facts depending on comfort and awareness. The investigation crew looked at administrators, major actors on the lookout, topographical division, product type and depiction, and market end-customer applications. It calculates transaction revenues for each sector and area. The purpose of the paper is to provide a more comprehensive picture of the current situation, the economic downturn, and the influence of COVID-19 on the whole business.

Key Questions Market Insights:

路 How did the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market share (percentage) distribution appear in 2021, and how will it look in 2028?

路 What will be the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market growth rate till 2028, and what will the market size be as a result?

路 What impact will market drivers, impediments, and future prospects have on market dynamics and subsequent trend analysis?