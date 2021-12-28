Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | Uniqure, Pfizer, Bluebird Bio Inc.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) are medicines that are based on cells, tissues, or genes.

This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, limitations, opportunities.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) are medicines that are based on cells, tissues, or genes. These products provide potential new treatment options for patients. Some ATMPs are combinations of several medical devices. Cells embedded in a biodegradable matrix are an example of a combined ATMP. Despite their promise, cell-based therapies are still under development and require clinical trials before they can be approved by the FDA. While some potential ATMPs may be effective, the FDA urges patients and healthcare professionals to exercise caution before obtaining them.

Recent Developments

Major players operating the global advanced therapy medicinal products market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2019, Novartis collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to leverage data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform how medicines are discovered, developed and commercialized.

Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global advanced therapy medicinal products market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, European Commission granted marketing authorization to Bluebird bio for ZYNTEGLO (autologous CD34+ cells encoding βA-T87Q-globin gene) gene therapy for patients 12 years and older with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia.

Moreover, high prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is also expected to propel growth of the global advanced therapy medicinal products market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data from Alzheimer's Association, around 5.7 million people in the U.S. were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

Market Trends

Major players operating the global advanced therapy medicinal products market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2016, Pfizer Inc. acquired Bamboo Therapeutics, which focuses on developing gene therapies for the potential treatment of patients with certain rare diseases related to neuromuscular conditions.

Major players operating the global advanced therapy medicinal products market are also focused on approval and launch of new products to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis Pharmaceuticals’ Kymriah, a cell-based gene therapy, for the treatment of patients with a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: Restraints

Inadequate transparency, lack of funds, and regulatory guidance for biopharmaceutical companies to manufacture these therapies and products are factors hindering growth of the global advanced medicinal therapy products market.

Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating the global advanced therapy medicinal products market include, Bluebird Bio Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, GE Healthcare, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Shire Biotechnology, and Uniqure.

Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: Segmentation

On the basis of products, the global advanced therapy medicinal products market are segmented into:

Somatic Cell Therapy Medicinal Products

Tissue Engineered Medicinal Products

Gene Therapy Medicinal Products

On the basis of diseases, the global advanced therapy medicinal products market are segmented into:

Alzheimer’s

Cystic Fibrosis

Muscular Dystrophies

Hemophilia

On the basis of region, the global advanced therapy medicinal products market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

