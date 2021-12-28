HAZMAT Packaging Market Future Trends, Growth Factors And Leading Manufacturers By Top Segments

HAZMAT Packaging Market

Hazmat is classified according to specific packing groups, ranging in terms of levels of hazard.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Hazmat packaging Market is subjected to a number of strict regulatory requirements. Hazmat is classified according to specific packing groups, ranging in terms of levels of hazard. Packages are then submitted for various performance checks to ensure that they still pass those regulations. All regulations regarding the safe storage and handling of biohazard materials have been extensively studied over the past years and new federal and international standards are constantly being introduced to ensure the safe storage and handling of such materials.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global hazmat packaging market include Air Sea Containers, Inc., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Eagle Manufacturing Company, Fibrestar Drums Limited, Greif Inc., Hazmatpac, Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc., Labelmaster, Mauser Group B.V., Meyer Steel Drum, Inc., and Peninsula Drums.

Key Market Drivers:

The hazmat packaging market growth is driven by increasing focus on safe lithium battery packaging. For instance, in September 2020, KULR Technology Group, Inc., in partnership with Hazmat Safety Consulting, commenced work on helping establish updated industry safety standards for lithium battery packaging used to ship batteries commercially.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to propel growth of the hazmat packaging market. Globally, as of 3:40pm CEST, 28 October 2021, there have been 244,897,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,970,435 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 25 October 2021, a total of 6,697,607,393 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global hazmat packaging market are focused on development and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Labelmaster expanded its line of Obexion packaging engineered specifically for shipping and storing lithium batteries and devices that contain them.

