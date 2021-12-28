Central Venous Catheter Market was valued at US$ 2,002.2 million in 2020 & is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% by 2028

Central Venous Catheter Market

Central venous catheterization is the most reliable options for therapy administration.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Central Venous Catheter Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

In 2011, instructions to prevent intraventricular catheter-related infections was provided by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was further modified in 2017. The instructions cover a variety of important issues related to central venous catheters, such as the proper training of healthcare individual wearing intraventricular catheters and the individual responsible for surveillance, and the selection of catheter and catheter application sites.

Technological advances have also facilitated the acquiring of central venous catheterization in medical care.

Global Central Catheter Market: Drivers

The global central venous catheter market drivers covers a high incidence of long-term diseases like chronic kidney disease (CKD), cardiovascular disease and cancer, requiring therapeutics using central venous catheterization, that is counted on grow the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data findings, in February 2018, cancer was the second main cause of death worldwide. About 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths reported of cancer. About 70% of cancer deaths occur in developing countries, and 1 out of 6 deaths worldwide are due to cancer.

The size of the global central venous catheter market is US$ 2,002.2 million in 2020, and during the estimate period (2020–2027) it is counted on witness a CAGR of 6.2%.

Moreover, renal failure, also called end stage renal disease (ESRD), affected about 750,000 patients per year in the United States. End stage renal disease (ESRD) affects about 2 million people globally, according to the annual report of the U.S Renal Data System (USRDS), in 2018.

Global Central Catheter Market: Restraints and Challenges

Central venous catheterization (CVC) obstacles like hematoma (an inflammation that involves blood clots), bleeding, and central vein injury, can occur within CVC placement and limits future access sites.

Lung problem covers fluid retention in the lining of the lungs and chest cavity, windpipe or tracheal injury, air embolism, or interruption of blood supply due to air bubbles.

Global Central Catheter Market: COVID-19 Impact

Globally, as of December 15, 2021, there have been 270,791,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,318,216 deaths, reported to WHO. As of December 12, 2021, a total of 8,200,642,671 vaccine doses have been administered. On May 28, 2020, scientists of The Italian Association GAVeCeLT (Gruppo Accessi Venosi Centrali a Lungo Termine) has made directions for genuine utilization of vascular access in COVID-19 patients. Guidelines covers selection, inclusion, and maintenance of the central venous apparatus developed for operator protection when treating patients.

Global Central Catheter Market: Regional Analysis

In North America’s central venous catheter market, companies are concentrating on key mergers and investments to bolster their share of the global central venous catheter market. For example, in 2017, Bluegrass Vascular Technologies entered into an important partnership with Merit Medical Systems, manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices, for the distribution of Surfacer Inside-Out Access Catheter Systems in Europe.

In Europe central venous catheter market, market players are concentrating on different inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and agreements that will drive market growth over the estimate period. For example, in March 2018, Bactiguard announced a distribution agreement with Ecomed Services NV, a distributor of medical devices in Belgium and the Netherlands, for the commercialization and distribution of Bactiguard products in the Netherlands and expand its European coverage.

Following geographic are covered by Region:

North America: Canada and United States

Latin America: Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe: Russia, Italy, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, Japan, India, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East: Israel, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East

Africa: North Africa, Central Africa, and South Africa

Global Central Catheter Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Central Catheter Market is segmented into:

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC)

Implantable Ports

Tunnelled Central Venous Catheter

Non- Tunnelled Central Venous Catheter

On the basis of Design, the Global Central Catheter Market is segmented into:

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multi Lumen

On the basis of Age Group, the Global Central Catheter Market is segmented into:

Adults

Paediatric

Geriatric

On the basis of Procedure, the Global Central Catheter Market is segmented into:

Cardiovascular Procedure

Chemotherapy Procedure

Dialysis Procedure

On the basis of End User, the Global Central Catheter Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Specialty Clinics

On the basis of Region, the Global Central Catheter Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Global Central Catheter Market: Competitive Segment

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM Co., Ltd, Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Bactiguard, Vygon (UK) Ltd, Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Nipro Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc., KIMAL PLC, Prodimed Benelux B.V, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Cook Group, Dickinson and Company, Amecath, Medtronic Plc, Becton, Teleflex Incorporated, and ICU Medical, Inc., .

The Central Venous Catheter Market is displayed in 13 Chapters:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Central Venous Catheter Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

