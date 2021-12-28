Stereotactic Systems Market is generating new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Alliance HealthCare Services, Micromar
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stereotactic Systems Market Analysis
Stereotactic systems are used primarily in slightly invading surgical techniques to detect targets in the body of radiation at the tip of a delicate device or in three-dimensional indices, and radiosurgery (SRS), stimulation, implantation, injection, injury, biopsy, dissection, and others. Stereotaxic surgery is most commonly used to detect brain lesions and to provide radiation therapy to treat Parkinson's disease. It is used to focus on high-intensity radiation to the target areas to shrink the tumor during radiation therapy. Stereotactic systems effectively guide the fine-needle desire biopsy of brain lesions.
Stereotactic Systems Market - Drivers
Fast revolution in slightly invading surgery techniques is one of the key factors that will drive the increase of the stereotactic system market. For example, Monteris Medical, published the favourable clinical data in November 2018, Journal of Neurosurgery for Neuroblast Laser Removal after Stereotactic Radiosurgery (LAASR) for Patients with Brain Metastasis. The Neuroblast System is a slightly invading, laser thermotherapy controlled by robotics that utilizes MRI-guided laser light to destroy undesired tissue in the brain where the injury occurs. Monteris focuses on advancing both LITT technology and clinical research to provide the dissatisfied needs of neurosurgeons and their patients.
Moreover, the U.S. FDA approved GammaPod in December 2017, GammaPod, a new system from Xcision Medical Systems, LLC, is a protective stereotactic radiotherapy system for the treatment of breast tissue cancer.
In addition, Sunway Medical Center (SunMed), a multi-disciplinary medical center in Malaysia, introduced the Lexel gamma knife icon (an advanced radiation machine, manufactured by Elekta AB) in March 2018. It is used to treat a variety of neurological disorders and brain conditions that require open brain surgery.
Stereotactic Systems Market - Restraints
Though, some risk factors related with the stereotactic systems use can hinder market increase. For example, the clinical trial sponsored by Case Comprehensive Cancer Center in November 2018, for stereotactic body radiation therapy, treatment of patients with advanced head and neck cancer resulted in major side effects.
Stereotactic Systems Market - Regional Analysis
Depending on the region, the expansion of the various major players in the region is expected to give North America a large share in the stereotactic systems market. For example, Monteris Medical, a private company, began developing innovative laser-based MRI-guided neuroablation tools and solutions in March 2016, at its new facility unit in Plymouth, Minnesota. Furthermore, due to the growing prevelence of Parkinson's Disease (PD), stereostatic systems are on demand to treat the disease, which will drive market increase. For example the Parkinson’s Foundation Prevalence Project calculated in March 2018, that about 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD annually. This number is expected to increase to 1.2 million in the coming years. The combined cost of Parkinson's disease, including lost income due to inability to work, Social Security payments, and treatment is calculated to be around US $ 25 billion per year in the US alone.
Moreover, the growing stereotactic systems market is expected to expand due to growing initiatives by the healthcare industry to support new projects to develop various healthcare start-ups in the Asia Pacific region. For example, U.S.-based MedTech Innovator and Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed) joined forces in October 2018, and introduced MedTech Innovator Asia. The main goal of MedTech Innovator Asia is to speed up the increase of the most favourable medical devices, digital health and diagnostic start-ups in the Asia Pacific region.
Global Stereotactic System Market - Segmentation
On the basis of Equipment Type, the Global Stereotactic System Market is segmented into:
Proton Beam
Line Accelerator (LINAC) Machine
Gamma Knife
On the basis of Applications, the Global Stereotactic System Market is segmented into:
Breast Cancer
Epilepsy
Parkinson’s Disease
Arteriovenous Malformations
Brain Tumor
On the basis of End Users, the Global Stereotactic System Market is segmented into:
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Hospitals
On the basis of Regions, the Global Stereotactic System Market is segmented into:
Africa
Middle East
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Global Stereotactic System Market – Competitive Landscape
Key players performing in the Global Stereotactic System Market are inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Elekta AB., Monteris Medical, adeor Medical AG, Micromar Ind. e Com. LTDA, Alliance HealthCare Services.
