Agricultural Microbials market Uncovers The Reasons For market Growth At A Cagr 14.1% To Reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025

Agricultural Microbials Market

These microbes are introduced into the field to kill any pathogenic and non-pathogenic organisms that may be present in the crop.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

The term Agricultural Microbials Market refers to the introduction of antibacterial microbes into agricultural fields to promote the prevention of pathogenic soil microorganism growth. These microbes are introduced into the field to kill any pathogenic and non-pathogenic organisms that may be present in the crop. Examples of these microbes include E. coli, Bacillus, Salmonella, Staphylococcus, and Alternaria. In order to protect a crop from these microbes, farmers often use biological insecticides and also natural pesticides. The use of these methods does not eliminate all organic pesticides; however, it decreases the amount of synthetic pesticide that is used in the total agricultural area.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global agricultural microbials market include Syngenta AG, Monsanto, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Arysta LifeScience Limited, BASF SE, Novozymes, and Bayer CropScience AG.

Buy-Now this Report and get up to 80% DISCOUNT : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2726

Drivers

Rising adoption of microbial and integrated pest control techniques in the wake of increased awareness over harmful effects of artificial chemicals on human health is expected to augment growth of the agricultural microbials market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for organic farming methods owing to the cultivation of products with higher nutritional value amidst growing population is expected to boost growth of the agricultural microbials market throughout the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global agricultural microbials market has shown an upward trend due to the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. Factoring in the disruptions in the supply chain and the temporary pause in import/export activities, local cultivators were instigated to rely on domestic cultivation of various crops to meet the local consumer demand. This factor is anticipated to provide an impetus for sales on the back of rising strategies.

Key Takeaways

The agricultural microbials market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for organic farming methods amidst growing awareness over the use of artificial fertilizers. For instance, in January 2021, the European Union (UN) reported that Sweden was the largest producer of organic cereals (about 7%) and vegetables at 19% in 2019.

On the geographical front, the agricultural microbials market in the North American region is poised to gain futile opportunities on account of rising demand for horticulture-based products and increasing involvement of governments to promote microbes usage.

In relation to the same, the European region is sustaining well for the agricultural microbials market on the heels of growing popularity of organic farming coupled with the rising demand for bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.