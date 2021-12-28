Egg Packaging market Evolving Opportunities, Industry Trends, Future By 2028 | Hartmann, Huhtamaki, Tekni-Plex

Egg Packaging Market

Egg packaging is an important part of the process of making hens. It is also an essential part of preserving all that delicious egg yolk.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egg Packaging Market lays-out golden opportunities in the middle of growing egg consumption and advent of efficient egg transportation solutions

Overview

Eggs have been the source of many popular dishes, from scrambled eggs to omelets to cakes. They are also a great source of protein and vitamin E. The demand for packaging of eggs has led to the development of various styles of cartons, each packing a different amount of eggs. An egg carton is simply a carton made for carrying and shipping whole chickens, and it is the most common type of packaging material used for this purpose.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global egg packaging market include Celluloses De La Loire (CDL), Ovotherm, Dispak, Europack, Tekni-Plex, Huhtamaki, StarPak, Hartmann, DAVA Foods, Sanovo Technology Group, MyPak Packaging, Primapack, Pactiv, and DFM Packaging Solutions.

Drivers

Increasing global consumption of eggs to meet body’s protein requirement combined with the adoption of advanced cold storage methods to retain their nutritive value is expected to propel growth of the egg packaging market over the forecast period.

Moreover, adoption of sustainable packaging solutions in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, along with the advent of damage-proof techniques for egg transportation, is expected to supplement growth of the egg packaging market throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The onset of the COVID-19 crisis has provided an impetus for the global egg packaging market. The demand for protein-rich foods soared due to the prevalence of the virus, which led to an increase in demand for eggs. Healthcare providers have prescribed the consumption of eggs for COVID-19 patients to build a strong immunity against the progression of the infection.

Key Takeaways

The egg packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period owing to the increased consumption of eggs and the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that Iowa State produced around 17.1 billion eggs from around 58 million laying hens in 2019.

In the cluster of regions, North America is at the pole position in the global egg packaging market on the heels of high consumption of eggs in parallel to rising domestic egg production.

Another noteworthy region is Europe, which is widening the scope for the global egg packaging market on account of increasing penetration of poultry farms and adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

