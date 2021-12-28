Morocco Invested MAD 21 Bln in Management of Household Waste in 2021 - Minister

MOROCCO, December 28 - The volume of investment allocated to the National Household Waste Program (PNDM) amounted to nearly MAD 21 billion at the end of 2021, said Monday in Rabat, the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali.

The ministry has contributed with MAD 3 billion to this investment, said Benali in response to an oral question to the House of Representatives on the management and treatment of waste according to international standards, noting that the sector of waste management has experienced significant progress but there is still much to do including in terms of illegal landfills.

The ministry, she said, is working to launch several programs related to the rehabilitation of the environment, the preservation of natural resources and the fight against pollution.

In this context, Benali said that her department has mobilized some MAD 47 million for the realization of the feasibility study of waste management projects, the preparation of tender documents relating to landfill centers and professional recovery of waste and the closure of illegal landfills, as part of the program of support, accompaniment and technical assistance to local authorities.

The PNDM aims, among other objectives, to increase the rate of professional collection of waste, to provide all urban centers with controlled landfills, to rehabilitate uncontrolled landfills and to professionalize this sector through delegated management.

MAP 27 December 2021