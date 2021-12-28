Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,793 in the last 365 days.

Metapunks Announces NFT Metaverse Avatars Public Sale

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First 2000 metapunks were sold privately. Now, it is open to the general public.

What is interesting about this project?

  • Not just JPEGs

Unlike many other collections, Metapunks are full-fledged 3D models. Owners can see their NFTs in a 3D viewer on the website or use AR to integrate Metapunks in the real world. Avatars can be downloaded from the site, animated, and imported into various projects or Metaverses such as Webaverse. Additionally, each avatar has three stylish photos, which can be used, for example, on Twitter. The collection features eleven attributes that guarantee a lot of variety.

  • Ecosystem Matters

Metapunks is one of the first large NFT collections on Algorand. Despite being a top 20 coin with a 10B$+ market cap, Algorand is still not on the radar of many cryptocurrency investors. The Algorand ecosystem is young and rapidly developing. Original NFT projects on Algorand, such as Al Goanna, made their original owners by making them thousands of percent in average return. Despite being a new project, Metapunks is widely known in the Algorand community. The project was featured twice on the main page of Algorand.com ( https://algorand.com/ ).

Another example is an official collaboration with the Drone Racing League announced on the Decipher, the leading Algorand conference, which brought together around 400 participants in 2021.

The team behind Metapunks published an excellent competitive analysis article about Algorand blockchain. You can read it [here](https://bit.ly/why-algorand).

  • Lots of Potential

The project has an ambitious roadmap. At the beginning of 2021, they plan to introduce the META token, NFT Staking, NFT Swap, and other DeFi mechanics. But the main milestone in the roadmap is MetaDAO, one of the first DAO projects on Algorand. MetaDAO will invest in other projects Metaverse aligned projects "on Algorand and beyond." Currently, 10% of sales are going directly to the MetaDAO treasury.

Metapunks sales are available now on their website:

https://app.metapunks.world/


There is more information about the project on the main page:

https://metapunks.world/?utm_source=yahoo


Media Contact

Brand: Metapunks

Contact: Media Team

Email: x@metapunks.world

Website: http://metapunks.world

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaPunksOG

SOURCE: Metapunks

 


You just read:

Metapunks Announces NFT Metaverse Avatars Public Sale

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.