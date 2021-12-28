Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | TopChair and Toyota

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market

Automatic stair climbing wheelchair is designed for peoples having limited lower extremity mobility conditions linked with multiple sclerosis, brain injury

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic stair climbing wheelchair is designed for peoples having limited lower extremity mobility conditions linked with multiple sclerosis, brain injury, stroke, spinal cord injury. These wheelchairs help the user to move in various positions like being elevated, lowering to the ground, standing, and leaning. Stair climbing wheelchairs are classified into auxiliary, intermittent, and continuous. An electric wheelchair with the ability to climb stairs is a major need for many patients and the elderly who have difficulty in walking.

Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market: Drivers

It is expected to drive the growth of the automatic staircase wheelchair market by the growing initiative of key players to develop innovative products. For example, a team in Zurich launched the Scalevo in 2015, the original prototype includes two large wheels with a Segway-style balancing system for navigating flat ground. Moreover, a team in Zurich launched the Scewo in 2017. The Scewo is a self-balancing stair climbing wheelchair that can climb stairs automatically and easily, and provides useful features for navigating obstacles. It can provide smooth and safe ride on the stairs, by using multiple rubber tracks.

Though, it will hinder the market growth due to the high cost of automatic stair climbing wheelchairs. For example, the subsidiary firm by Johnson Company in USA invented IBOT in 2003, a stair climbing wheelchair. The IBOT was discontinued in 2009 due to its high-cost, because of which most of the people couldn't afford it.

Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, due to the growing number of people with disabilities in the US, the North American region is expected to have the largest market share for the automatic wheelchair market. For example, American Community Survey (ACS), estimated in 2016 that rate of people with disabilities in the U.S. population was 12.8%. The percentage of people with a disability has increased from 11.9% in 2010, to 12.8% in 2016.

Furthermore, the presence of key players in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead to a significant growth in the automated staircase wheelchair market. For example, Though, The IBOT was priced at US $ 25,000 which was too expensive for the mainstream market resulting in the device being discontinued in 2009. In 2010 the IBOT motorized wheelchair was launched back by Segway inventor Dean Kamen. Toyota (the automobile company) collaborated with Kamen's company DEKA in May 2016, to support mobility measures for the disabled people. This agreement was made to develop and launch the next generation of the IBOT.

Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Mode of Operation, Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market is segmented into:

Powered

Manual

On the basis of End User, Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market is segmented into:

Home Care Settings

Rehabilitation Centres

Hospitals

Others

On the basis of Regions, Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market is segmented into:

Africa

Middle East

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market are Johnson and Johnson, Vin Grace Solutions (P) Ltd., designboom, Toyota, B-Free Technology Limited, and TopChair.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Business

Chapter 15 Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

