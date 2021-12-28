Construction Equipment Rental Market Size, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size – USD 97.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – High demand from the APAC region.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction equipment rental market is projected to reach value of USD 135.7 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributable to availability of numerous rental options a firm can have to fill the void during outages and give required flexible options that supports logistics and finance.

Firms reduce their cost by availing rental equipment over a long term for numerous projects. Organizations do not need to make upfront investments in various heavy equipment, while saving on depreciation and labor and maintenance costs over a long period of time. Rental companies take care of these expenses. Rental equipment help to save organizations a large amount of money spent on transportation of heavy machineries to various project sites and help optimize labor in various other works

The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Research Report 2020 offers an extensive evaluation of the industry to present the readers with insightful data to help them gain a competitive edge over other players by capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities and understanding the critical elements of the market.

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Construction Equipment Rental market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The Construction Equipment Rental market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Construction Equipment Rental industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key players operating in the market are Loxam Group, United Rentals, Inc., Mtandt Rentals Limited, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, The Hertz Corporation, Boels Rentals, Unirent LLC, Caterpillar Inc., and Ahern Rentals, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Cooper Equipment Rentals announced the purchase of Prime Rentals, an equipment rental company located in Canada. This investment helped the acquirer to expand its business in South Alberta.

In 2019, Siddha Group initiated the use of new construction technologies such as Precast, PEB, and Drywall in its works to secure a better output

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The region is likely to continue its dominance in the global construction equipment rental market in terms of both usage and manufacturing throughout the forecast period. This region has witnessed growth in the number of metro projects, highways, airports, hydroelectric projects, and dams as well as heavy industrial activities over the last few years.

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Construction Equipment Rental market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Construction Equipment Rental industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2028.

Significant Features of the Construction Equipment Rental Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

The Construction Equipment Rental report further analyses the companies in detail to offer a comprehensive overview of the market share and size they hold in the business sphere. The Construction Equipment Rental market size estimation and forecasts detailed in this report are based on a thorough research methodology and are tailored according to the different conditions that create the demand for the global market.

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building

Concrete

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Excavators

Cranes

Backhoes

Crawler Dozers

Concrete Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Real Estate

Commercial Estate

Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure

Others

