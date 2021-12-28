Family Indoor Entertainment Market Analysis Report, Size, Trends, Demand, Forecast, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Family Indoor Entertainment from 2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2028.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Indoor Entertainment Market Size – USD 24.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Increasing number of malls

The latest market intelligence study on the Family Indoor Entertainment market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Family Indoor Entertainment market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.

Scope of the Report:

The researcher assessing the Family Indoor Entertainment market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.

Some major companies in the market include Dave & Buster's Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Centre, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and Main Event Entertainment, LP

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Families with children (9-12) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. High number of children-related birthday celebrations, events, rituals and ceremonies, as well as other celebration activities are conducted at family indoor entertainment centers for families with children (9-12).

Entry fees & ticket sales segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Major source of income is ticket sales and entry fees in family indoor entertainment centers, which is expected to increase as the number of visitors increase and the competitive scenario continues to change going ahead.

Arcade studios segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Popularity of video games and arcade games is not restricted to children and young adults. More advanced and exciting games and technologies are steadily becoming popular with an increasing adult base.

North America is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Growth of the market in North America is expected to be fueled by high disposable income among consumers in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and trend of family outings on weekends and during holiday season to destinations and for activities that allow prebooking and high competitiveness among participants.

Emergen Research has segmented the global family indoor entertainment on the basis of visitor demographic, revenue source, type, application, and region:

Visitor Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Families with Children (0-8)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (13-19)

Young adults (20-25)

Adults (25+)

Family Indoor Entertainment Market Revenue Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Merchandising

Food & Beverages

Advertisement

Others

Family Indoor Entertainment Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Family Indoor Entertainment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Play Activities

Arcade Studios

Skill & Competition Games

AR & VR Gaming Zones

Others

The global Family Indoor Entertainment market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

