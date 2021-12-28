Turntable Market Insights - Global Analysis and Forecast by (2020 - 2028)

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global turntable market size is expected to reach USD 508.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Turntable market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Turntable market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Turntable market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028.

Scope of the Report:

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Turntable market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• DJ segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to rising popularity of DJ music across the globe, increasing demand for turntables from new and emerging DJs, and growing trend of in-house DJ and live music shows.

• Moving magnet segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Moving magnet design is durable, is equipped with a user-replaceable stylus, and delivers moderate to high output level which have increased their adoption in home stereo systems and is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment going ahead.

• Music composition segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of turntables for hip-hop, classical, or EDM music composition.

• North America is expected to dominate other regions in terms of revenue over the forecast period attributed to rising popularity and trend of DJ music, presence of large number of music clubs and bars, and increasing number of live shows, music concerts, and music shows in the region.

• Key companies in the market include Sound United, LLC, inMusic, Inc., Clear Audio Electronic GmBH, Panasonic Corporation, Thorens, Pro-Ject Audio Systems, Audio-Technica Corporation, TEAC Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, and Crosley Radio.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global turntable market on the basis of type, cartridges, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Belt drive

• Direct Drive

• Idler Wheel

• DJ

Cartridges Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Moving Magnet

• Moving Coil

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Residential

• Music Composition

• Music Clubs & Bars

• Concerts

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA