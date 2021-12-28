Digital Phase Shifters Market Growth, Analysis Report, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global family indoor entertainment market size reached USD 24.35 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

North America is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Growth of the market in North America is expected to be fueled by high disposable income among consumers in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and trend of family outings on weekends and during holiday season to destinations and for activities that allow prebooking and high competitiveness among participants.

Some major companies in the market include Dave & Buster's Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Centre, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and Main Event Entertainment, LP

Emergen Research has segmented the global family indoor entertainment on the basis of visitor demographic, revenue source, type, application, and region:

Visitor Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Families with Children (0-8)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (13-19)

Young adults (20-25)

Adults (25+)

Revenue Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Merchandising

Food & Beverages

Advertisement

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Play Activities

Arcade Studios

Skill & Competition Games

AR & VR Gaming Zones

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

