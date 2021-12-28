Plastic Fasteners Market Worth, Size Analysis To Reach USD 7.52 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Development in applications of Plastic, new research for enhancing properties of plastic are the trends in Plastic Fasteners Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Increase in investments in residential and non-residential construction sectors, growth in electronic industries, and growth in automotive industry are the significant factors that are expected to propel the growth of the plastic fasteners market

The global Plastic Fasteners Market was valued at USD 4.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.52 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4 %. The Plastic Fasteners Market is driven by the by the increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction sectors, surge in electronic industries, and growth in automotive industry. Growth in the above sectors are anticipated to generate lucrative growth opportunities to the key players involved in the Plastic Fasteners Market. Likewise, the need of. Plastic fasteners is rising due to the introduction of the same or even an improved fastener technology to that of the metal counterpart, which is further expected to spur the growth of the global plastic fasteners market. Likewise, the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to provide stellar avenues for the key players involved in the global plastic fasteners market.

The automotive and aerospace industries are struggling to keep the weight of the object low, this purpose served by screw and fastener, it has seen unprecedented growth due to the current need to meet light weight automotive. Properties of plastic makes it usable for the application of Plumbing valves, pipes, decorative handles, seals, and more, they are shifting toward plastic because it is less susceptible to corrosion and disfigurement, especially compared to traditional metals. The global vehicle purchase increase from 892 million units in 2005 to 1.3 billion units in 2015, construction is increasing globally, these are the key drivers for the global plastic fasteners market growth. Furthermore, the demand of different products is likely to increase during the analysis period, thereby boosting the global plastic fasteners market.

Top Key Players:

Illinois Tool Works, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, Bossard Group, E & T Fasteners, micro plastics, Craftech Industries, Melfast, Volt Industrial Plastics, Avery Dennison Corporation, Araymond, ATF Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2026 in the global plastic fasteners market due to growing nation and increase in population of the major economic countries like China and India, followed by Middle East Africa region which is registered with the CAGR of 6.5%

Market Overview:

A substance or mixture of substances that makes up an object is referred to as a material. Materials are used as inputs in manufacturing processes to create goods or more complex materials in industry. The chemical industry is made up of businesses that manufacture industrial chemicals. Chemical reactions and refining technologies are used in this industry to convert basic resources including oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into over thousands of different products. The materials and chemicals sector trends range from solutions for lightweighting, sustainability, surface engineering, 3D printing, nano-formulations (biomaterials), and developing advanced composites to meet the current industry demands.

The global Plastic Fasteners market research report has been formulated with extensive primary and secondary research and also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to offer detailed analysis of the leading companies. The report also offers a detailed analysis of market share, market size, market volume and value, product portfolio, product development and advancement, technological upgrades, and segmentation based on types, application, end-use, and region.

Product type

Rivets and push in clips

cable ties and clips

thread fastener

washer, spacers and bushes

other

End-Use

Automotive

Building construction

Electrical and electronics

Retail

other

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

