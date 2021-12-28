Programmable Materials Market Top Key Players, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Programmable Materials Market in different regions and countries.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market assessment report on Programmable Materials market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Programmable Materials market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Programmable Materials market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

The programmable textiles segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increasing usage of programmable textiles in furniture designing, shipping, and product manufacturing.

Among the end use segments, the military and defense segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising demand for self-healing, smart and strong military systems, and extensive usage of programmable materials in manufacturing and processing of airplane wings, solider gear and rising demand for self-healing materials such as micro-crack healing on aircrafts, roads, and military equipment.

North America programmable market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global programmable market over the forecast period. Presence of leading market players, rapid growth in 4D printing and nanotechnology, rising investments in research and development activities, and increasing adoption of programmable materials in healthcare, aerospace, and defense industry are key factors boosting North America market growth.

The programmable materials market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Factors such as emergence of market players, rapid advancements in automotive and building & construction sectors, increasing adoption of sustainable products due to rising environmental concerns, increasing research and development activities, and increasing disposable income are boosting Asia Pacific market growth.

Leading players in the global programmable market include Materialise NV, Organovo Holding Inc., Network Systems, ATRIA Innovation, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EnvisionTec Inc., MIT Self-Assembly Lab, Hewlett-Packard Inc., ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science and Core Technologie Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global programmable materials market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Programmable Textiles

Programmable Wood

Programmable Carbon Fiber

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Construction

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Automotive

Textiles

Others

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

