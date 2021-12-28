Water Scooter Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2019-2026

Water scooter are the personal watercrafts or the recreational watercrafts which consists a platform on which the rider drives the water scooter.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water Scooter Market Statistics - 2026

The global water scooter market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $607.48 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.08 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.9%.

Factors such as the ability of water scooters to increase the diving range and rise in use of water scooters for underwater exploration are significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, safety issues under water is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, wider application of water scooters in rescue operations and their ease in handling are expected to create numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Major Market Players:

• Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP)

• DiverTug

• Dive Xtras Inc

• Logic Dive Gear (subsidiary of Nellis Engnieering, Inc.)

• Sub-Gravity

• SUEX Srl

• Torpedo Inc

• TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.)

• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

• Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.)

Water scooter are the personal watercrafts or the recreational watercrafts which consists a platform on which the rider drives the water scooter. They are used to carry out the adventures on the sea coasts during holidays or are used by the coast guards to ensure the safety and security at the beach coast. Water scooters mainly include above water scooters or the jet skis which propel above the water surface and the under water scooters which are also known as diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs). The diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs) are used in deep sea diving eventually increasing the diving range of the divers. Various products have been provided by companies related to water scooters such as different diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs) which propel the growth of water scooter market during the forecast period.

Ability of water scooters to increase the diving range

The diving range for divers increases depending upon the efficiency of the water scooters. Earlier, diving activities were restricted maximum up to depth of around 130 feet; however, with the introduction of diver propulsion vehicles, the range has exceeded from 170 feet to 350 feet. The introduction of efficient water scooters has increased their adoption for sports activities as well as for safety & security purpose. Thus, the ability of water scooters to increase the diving range is the key factor increasing the water scooter market size across the globe.

Easy for navigation

Water scooters such as jet skis and diver propulsion vehicles are easy to use for navigation, as they operate at high speed as well as they do not require training or license for their operation. This leads to increased deployment of water scooters for navigation, which acts as a key driver of the global market. In addition, improvement in performance and travelling range of water scooters has fueled their adoption for navigation purpose, which leads to the growth of market.

Safety issues related while riding

Safety issues related to water scooters negatively impacts the water scooter market growth. In addition, early discharge of battery and frequent fuel drainage in the middle of voyage are expected to hamper the sale of water scooters across the globe, thereby restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in incidence of accidents and rise in risk of falling off of riders limits the market growth. For instance, in 2018 a total of 47 accidents were reported in Japan. Thus, alarming upsurge in safety issues associated with riding water scooters affects the growth of the market.

Increase in inclination of millennials toward water sporting and scuba diving has promoted top companies to develop different water scooters and DPVs, which acts as a key factor driving the growth of the global water scooter market share. In addition, upsurge in demand for efficient water scooters having long distance range propels the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, the ASIWO TURBO underwater scooter introduced in China is lightweight, portable, and powerful sea scooter that revolutionizes the way people dive, snorkel, and swim. Similar other developments carried out by other companies is anticipated to supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

