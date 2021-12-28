Smart Dust Market Insights, Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart dust market size reached USD 430.5 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology-based smart dust is expected to augment market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increased deployment of smart dust devices in office applications and high demand for smart dust technology in manufacturing plants are expected to continue to drive global smart dust market revenue growth over the forecast period. Pre-programmed smart dust devices operate without the need for human involvement. These can be conveniently positioned in narrow and difficult to reach locations due to small size and lightweight property.

North America market is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of international and domestic market players including Crossbow Technology, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and CubeWorks, Inc. among others in developed countries of the region.

Some companies operating in the market include Defendec Ltd., Crossbow Technology, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cleverciti Systems GmbH, Valarm LLC, Betabatt, Inc., CubeWorks, Inc., and Streetline, Inc.

Smart Dust Market Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented global smart dust on the basis of components, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Active Optical Transmission

Laser Diode

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Beam Steering Mirror

Passive Optical Transmission

Corner Cube Retroreflector (CCR)

Optical Receiver

Photodetector

Analog I/O

Signal Processing

Digital Signal Processing (DSP)

Micro-Controller

Control Circuitry

Power Source

Solar Cells

Thick Film Batteries

Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Remote Monitoring

Industrial Automation

Urban Infrastructure

Inventory Management

Medical Diagnostics

Travel Safety

Space Exploration

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Travel & Tourism

Others

