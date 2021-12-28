Smart Lighting Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart lighting market size is expected to reach USD 45.47 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 19.7% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing popularity of smart lights, wide acceptability of standard protocols for lighting control systems, and increasing use of LED lights and luminaires in outdoor lighting are driving market revenue growth.

Some major factors expected to hamper market growth include interoperability, connectivity, non-visual effects of lighting, and data security concerns. Possible health implications from usage of blue-rich, solid-state or compact fluorescent lighting is hampering market growth. A possible risk of losing control in time of technical changes make several lighting designers hesitant to use smart lights. The most prominent obstacle that is hindering smart lighting market growth is high cost of installation. In spite of all these drawbacks, various benefits and advantages of smart lights is expected to drive deployment during the forecast period.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Smart Lighting market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Smart Lighting market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Wireless receivers and transmitter segment accounted for a moderately robust revenue share in 2020, as these products are gaining gradual popularity due flexibility, versatility, and cost effectiveness.

North America registered highest revenue growth in 2020 due to rising demand for smart lights at different sectors in countries in this region. Emergence of smart city projects is also contributing to market revenue growth.

Major players in the market report include Acuity Brands, Signify Holding, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Ideal Industries, Inc., Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Wipro Consumer Lighting, YEELIGHT, Sengled Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., and Verizon.

Smart Lighting Market Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart lighting market on the basis of component, light source, type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Light Source

LED Light Source

HID Light Source

Fluorescent Light Source

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Bulbs

Fixtures

Lighting Control

Sensors

Microcontroller and Microprocessors

Wireless Receivers and Transmitters

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Public Lighting

Others

Next, the market assessment report also takes into account the top performers and the new entrants when weighing up on the competitive landscape of the Smart Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Relevant and hard to find facts pertaining to the import and export status, supply chain management, product price, profit and gross margin are clearly explained through resources such as charts, tables and graphic images. A comprehensive coverage of various segments and the breakdown of their sale figures according to the regions form an important part of the scope of this study.

