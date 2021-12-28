EU Bee Honey - Supermarket campaign in Dubai in December 2021

EU Bee Honey Logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A successful tasting promotion was held at various supermarkets in Dubai, for the EU-financed campaign EU BEE HONEY timed to coincide with the festivities of the Dubai Shopping Festival and Expo 2020.

Hundreds of customers at various supermarkets had an exclusive opportunity to experience and taste the promoted European Bee Honey and discover the delicious flavors and superior quality.

Consumers also got the opportunity to learn more about the high quality and nutritional value of honey and its various applications.

Previous campaigns by EU BEE HONEY have seen dishes prepared by a talented chef using the European bee honey, produced by the European beekeepers who apply the highest European food safety and quality standards.

The dishes aimed to highlight the inherent characteristics of European bee honey because as it’s commonly known, Europe is the most important producer of honey since beekeeping was one of the oldest forms of animal husbandry.

This European-financed campaign was represented by two participant organizations, the Bulgarian Organic Foods LTD, Bulgaria as the coordinator and Beekeeping Cooperative of Thasos in Greece as a Project Partner.

