Submit Release
News Search

There were 429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,775 in the last 365 days.

Men’s Black Waterproof Parka Jacket Canada – Best Winter Coats End Of Year Deals

One of the most technical garments in Frank And Oak’s range, the sustainable coat is crafted with a double layer of 100% recycled polyester from used plastic bottles, with two-way stretch for fit and comfort.

/EIN News/ -- Montréal, Canada, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest item in Frank And Oak’s outerwear range is a seam-sealed, fully waterproof parka developed to withstand even extreme weather conditions, including wind, rain, and snow.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

One of the most technical garments in Frank And Oak’s range, the sustainable coat is crafted with a double layer of 100% recycled polyester from used plastic bottles, with two-way stretch for fit and comfort.

The Capital winter coat in black has been developed to keep wearers warm and dry even in harsh winter conditions, using smart Featherless Primaloft Silver insulation as a cruelty- and animal-free alternative to down. An innovative material, the faux down acts and feels like real feathers, but helps to retain body heat even when wet. However, this is unlikely to be put to the test thanks to the parka’s fully seam-sealed design, created to keep both wind and rain out in combination with its magnetic front closure and zipper, and neoprene collar. As such, wearers can expect to be comfortable and snug in temperatures as low as -30°C.

Crafted for style and practicality, the eco-conscious parka coat also features a recycled polyester lining and label, a NATULON® recycled zipper tape and jersey extensions in each sleeve, with a handy thumbhole for mobility and warmth. Frank And Oak’s design also includes a useful inside media pocket for storing smart devices, with an earphone hole.

As previously announced, customers can choose the Capital winter jacket in the ever-wearable black and rosin colours, or a sleek and modern pale grey. Each colour is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

“One of the best winter jackets I’ve worn to date,” said a satisfied customer. “It’s a really well thought-out jacket that does an excellent job at keeping the cold winter winds out. Plus points for being made of sustainable material as well. The magnetic buttons on the jacket are an amazing feature that all winter jackets should honestly have. Also, the jacket is light and great for travelling.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Website: https://www.frankandoak.com


Name: Pierre-Edouard Guibourg
Email: pierre-edouard.guibourg@frankandoak.com
Organization: Frank And Oak
Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada

You just read:

Men’s Black Waterproof Parka Jacket Canada – Best Winter Coats End Of Year Deals

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.