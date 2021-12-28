Success at Discover European Treasures final promotion in Dubai

Discover European Treasures logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive restaurant week promotion took place at various Dubai restaurants to showcase the use and benefits of European products, Krokos Kozanis PDO and Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI - two of the most sought-after European spices.

The EU-financed campaign “Discover European Treasures” has been organized specifically for traders and partners in the region and is geared towards generating much-needed awareness of the two spices in the UAE and GCC region by highlighting their various uses and applications in the local and international cuisine.

Krokos Kozanis PDO, the world’s most expensive spice, is the dried red stigmas of the autumn-flowering crocus. It is known for its properties as a dye as for its unique and distinctively pungent, honey-like flavor and aroma.

Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI is a concentrated paste made of fresh, homogeneous, viscous, easily spreadable plums, which is used in the diet of people of all ages.

Krokos Kozanis PDO was represented by The Cooperative of Saffron from Greece while Magiun de Prune Topoloveni PGI was represented by SONIMPEX TOPOLOVENI from Romania, an association of entities (organization, producers) that are the sole registered producer and trader of the Magiun de Prune Topoloveni PGI.

