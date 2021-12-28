Horticulture Lighting Market Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) systems in horticulture to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption. Development of new and more advanced technologies related with smart agriculture is expected to drive growth of the global horticulture lighting market going ahead. Increasing concerns regarding global food security owing rapidly increasing global population and limited availability of arable land are factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the greenhouse and indoor farming space, and drive demand for horticulture lighting in greenhouses and indoor farms over the forecast period.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Horticulture Lighting market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Horticulture Lighting market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Indoor farms segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the horticulture lighting market in 2020. Farmers are increasingly adopting indoor farming practices due to need to ensure better food security and to cater to rising demand for immediate access to fresh produce.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global horticulture lighting market in 2020. Increasing initiatives by the European Union to promote adoption of LED grow lights are projected to create more lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of LED lamps and modules in countries in the region and drive growth of the horticulture lighting market in Europe over the forecast period.

Major players in the market include Signify, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra, Osram Licht AG, California Lightworks, Valoya, LumiGrow, Hortilux Schréder, EYE HORTILUX, and ILUMINAR Lighting.

Horticulture Lighting Market Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global horticulture lighting market on the basis of lighting type, lighting technology, application, and region:

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interlighting

Toplighting

Lighting Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Farms

Vertical Farms

Greenhouses

Others

Next, the market assessment report also takes into account the top performers and the new entrants when weighing up on the competitive landscape of the Horticulture Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Relevant and hard to find facts pertaining to the import and export status, supply chain management, product price, profit and gross margin are clearly explained through resources such as charts, tables and graphic images. A comprehensive coverage of various segments and the breakdown of their sale figures according to the regions form an important part of the scope of this study.

