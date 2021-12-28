Smart Greenhouse Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Smart Greenhouse from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2028.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart greenhouse market size is expected to reach USD 3.16 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Smart Greenhouse market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Smart Greenhouse market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.

Scope of the Report:

The researcher assessing the Smart Greenhouse market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.

Hydroponics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Unfavorable weather conditions and increasing need to feed a growing population has resulted in rising utilization of hydroponic technology to mitigate impending food shortage.

LED grow lights segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of automated LED lighting in greenhouses lowers electricity bills, provides additional lighting without increasing electrical infrastructure, and improves plant performance and ability to meet year-round growing schedules.

Asia Pacific accounted registered fastest revenue growth that other regional markets in the global smart greenhouse market in 2020. Increasing government initiatives favoring adoption of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) practices to increase crop yield and quality is contributing to steady growth of the smart greenhouses market in the region.

Major players in the market include Argus Control, Certhon, Rough Brothers, GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Sensaphone, Cultivar, Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, and Desert Growing.

Important Points Mentioned in the Smart Greenhouse Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hydroponics

Non-hydroponics

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LED Grow Lights

HVAC System

Sensors & Control System

Irrigation System

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research & Educational Institutes

Commercial Growers

Retail Gardens

Others

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Smart Greenhouse market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Smart Greenhouse market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Smart Greenhouse market growth worldwide?

