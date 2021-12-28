Virtual Events Market Trend, Technology, and Industry Share Analysis: Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Huawei, Toshiba

Virtual Events

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A virtual event is basically an internet-based event that involves participants interacting over the internet, rather than physically meeting each other in an offline venue. Virtual events are often multi-Session online events, which tend to feature webcasts and webinars. Participants can easily communicate with each other using personal computers and text chat/ emoticons. These events generally take place within the group's own virtual space, with all of the group members sharing the same room.

Companies' desires for reducing travel expenses are driving the rise of the virtual events sector. Virtual events enable businesses to serve clients in places where the organization does not have a physical presence. Key companies are launching a variety of corporate events to announce new goods, customer summits, and product promotions, which are fueling market expansion. For example, in October 2019, OnePlus, an Indian cellphone maker, debuted its new device OnePlus7T at a live event that was broadcast live around the world via numerous web channels. Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of online platforms for such events is expected to fuel the growth of the virtual events market. The rapid use of virtual events in the education area, such as online learning platforms and applications, is expected to create new market opportunities.



The Coherent Market Insights report shows a qualitative and quantitative research study on a Virtual Events Market Perspective that includes substantial in-depth information on numerous elements. The Virtual Events Market research study includes a complete overview of the business scope, growth margins, important factors, kinds, applications, company ups and downs, newest trends, updates, technology, innovation, and a focus on SWOT analysis from 2021 to 2027.

Key Development Points:-

➡ In May 2021, Zoom has launched a paid platform to enable users to host large-scale virtual events. The move comes as several events including large conferences and concerts worldwide continue to be held virtually.

➡ In April 2021, Percept digitICE announced the launch of a virtual product for Sintex-BAPL.

➡ In May 2020, LinkedIn launches a new virtual events tool. It was launched in tandem with a new Polls feature on the professional networking platform and represents a tighter integration between the existing LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events products.

The Study Include Key Companies:-

➼ Adobe Systems,

➼ Avaya,

➼ Cisco Systems,

➼ Citrix Systems,

➼ IBM Corporation,

➼ Microsoft,

➼ Mitel Networks,

➼ Alcatel-Lucent,

➼ Atlassian, BroadSoft,

➼ COREX (PTY),

➼ Huawei Technologies,

➼ Toshiba,

➼ ubivent,

➼ Zoom Video Communications.



Global Virtual Events Market: Taxonomy:-

On the Basis of Type

• Tele-conference/tele-seminar

• Video Conferences

• Unified Communication and Collaboration

• Web Conferences

On Basis of End Use Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Corporate Offices

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Government

• Others

On Basis of Enterprise Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

