WiGig Market Growth, Industry Trends, Share, Forecast Report 2022-2027

WiGig Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “WiGig Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global WiGig market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

WiGig is a 60 GHz wireless gigabit Wi-Fi network protocol, which is extensively deployed in the commercial and residential sectors for enabling high-performance wireless data display and audio. It is further utilized in handheld equipment and consumer electronics for high-speed transmission. WiGig offers various benefits, such as faster communication, instant transmission of data, accuracy, security, and reduced interference. In comparison to Wi-Fi, the WiGig signal reduces more current at a given distance. At present, WiGig is commercially available in varying types like system-on-chip (SoC) and integrated circuit chip (IC).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/wigig-market/requestsample

Global WiGig Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of WiGig in multimedia streaming, personal computer (PC) docking, transmitting data at multi-gigabit (GB) is one of the key factors, primarily driving the global WiGig market toward growth. Moreover, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud solutions in various industrial verticals is propelling market growth. In line with this, the escalating utilization of WiGig devices in enterprises for enabling working professionals to execute various allocated tasks, such as delivering large files, running bandwidth applications and projecting graphics, is positively influencing the market. The continual launch of innovative and technologically advanced devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, in September 2019, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., a US-based company, announced the launch of ultra-low latency, high-port-count automotive switches coupled with multi-gigabit routing throughout the infrastructure and assets for enhancing operational efficiency. Other than this, the adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy at workplaces is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wigig-market

Global WiGig Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Blu Wireless

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sivers Semiconductors AB

Tensorcom Inc.

Breakup by Product:

Networking Devices

Consumer Electronics

Breakup by Protocol:

802.11ad

802.11ay

Breakup by Technology Type:

System-on-Chip (SoC)

Integrated Circuit Chip (IC)

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

Europe Metal Casting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-metal-casting-market

United States Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-healthcare-big-data-analytics-market

Europe 3D Mapping and Modeling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-3d-mapping-modeling-market

India Electric Three-wheeler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-three-wheeler-market

North America Led Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-led-lighting-market

India Electric Insulator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-insulator-market

United States Aluminum Extrusion Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-aluminum-extrusion-market

Automotive Active Safety System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-active-safety-system-market

Circuit Protection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/circuit-protection-market

Power Plant Boiler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-plant-boiler-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.