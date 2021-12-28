Data Governance Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Report 2022-2027

Data Governance Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Data Governance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global data governance market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Data governance involves a set of processes, policies and roles to manage and protect crucial information formally. Its deployment ensures data consistency and reliability while providing clarity on conflicting data, solving analytical data and reporting issues. The demand for data governance has gradually increased to ensure data safety in light of stringent regulatory compliance.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-governance-market/requestsample

Global Data Governance Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by a considerable rise in data generation. This, in confluence with the rising implementation of strict data regulatory compliance across numerous industries, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive usage of data governance across the telecom, information technology (IT) and retail sectors has significantly contributed to the market growth. Moreover, efficient data governance forms an integral part of the government sector as it enables greater data access and increases overall efficiency and accountability, thereby driving the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing incidences of data misuse by multiple private organizations and the rising cyber security threats have escalated the requirement for data governance, which is expected to create a favorable market outlook.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-governance-market

Global Data Governance Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Adobe Inc

Alation Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Collibra, Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Varonis Systems Inc.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Business Function:

Operation and IT

Legal

Finance

Sales and Marketing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Incident Management

Process Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Audit Management

Data Quality and Security Management

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Defense

BFSI

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

GCC Rechargeable Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-rechargeable-battery-market

North Africa Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-africa-fruits-vegetables-processing-market

North America Floral Gifting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-floral-gifting-market

Sales Acceleration Technology Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sales-acceleration-technology-market

Europe Microdisplay Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-microdisplay-market

Europe Electric Insulator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-electric-insulator-market

GCC Paper Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-paper-products-market

Qatar Greenhouse Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/qatar-greenhouse-market

Sapphire Glass Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sapphire-glass-market

In-Mold Labels Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-mold-labels-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.