Data Governance Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Data Governance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global data governance market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Data governance involves a set of processes, policies and roles to manage and protect crucial information formally. Its deployment ensures data consistency and reliability while providing clarity on conflicting data, solving analytical data and reporting issues. The demand for data governance has gradually increased to ensure data safety in light of stringent regulatory compliance.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Data Governance Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by a considerable rise in data generation. This, in confluence with the rising implementation of strict data regulatory compliance across numerous industries, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive usage of data governance across the telecom, information technology (IT) and retail sectors has significantly contributed to the market growth. Moreover, efficient data governance forms an integral part of the government sector as it enables greater data access and increases overall efficiency and accountability, thereby driving the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing incidences of data misuse by multiple private organizations and the rising cyber security threats have escalated the requirement for data governance, which is expected to create a favorable market outlook.

Global Data Governance Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Adobe Inc
Alation Inc.
Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)
Collibra, Infosys Limited
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Teradata Corporation
TIBCO Software Inc.
Varonis Systems Inc.
Breakup by Component:

Software
Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based
On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises

Breakup by Business Function:

Operation and IT
Legal
Finance
Sales and Marketing
Others

Breakup by Application:

Incident Management
Process Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Audit Management
Data Quality and Security Management
Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Defense
BFSI
Others
Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

