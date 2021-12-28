Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of R Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the 1400 block of R Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:40 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 20 years old. He is around 5’10” in height with an average build. He was last seen with short twists in his hair and was wearing all dark clothing.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.