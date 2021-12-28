Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of Green Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:17 pm, members of DC Fire and EMS responded to a residential building at the listed location for the report of the smell of smoke. Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire within an apartment. Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters located an adult female victim suffering from apparent thermal injuries. After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Monday, November 1, 2021, as the result of an autopsy, the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be from a gunshot wound. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Cynthia Barringer, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 30 year-old Karon Brown, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.