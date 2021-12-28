PM praises sacrifice of public security officers in pandemic, social order maintenance

VIETNAM, December 28 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) and Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has lauded the sacrifices and efforts of the public security officers on the frontline of the pandemic.

Addressing the year-end meeting of the Ministry of Public Security, held yesterday in Hà Nội, he remarked how the officers have been the “core force” in pandemic prevention and control. He continued his praise, pointing out their vital role in ensuring public security and order during the National Party Congress and general election, carrying out multiple responsibilities all at once and with the highest sense of urgency.

He recalled the Government’s decision to deploy the military and public security officers into HCM City during the height of the city’s outbreak as an important event in Việt Nam’s efforts to contain COVID-19 in 2021, the year the country was hit with a severe, crippling fourth pandemic wave.

It served as a testament to the virtues of the revolution’s public security officers, who “stay awake to guard people’s sleep and make the people’s happiness as their own and their raison d'être,” the Government leader said.

In addition, he also appreciated the people’s police in firmly grasping the situation, giving out proper advice for the handling of all incidents relating to national security and social order, thwarting plots, tricks and attempts at ‘peaceful evolution' of hostile forces and taking the lead in natural disaster prevention, search and rescue, and environmental recovery.

The public security ministry’s efforts to handle cases of carrying distorted information online in recent times were also highlighted by PM Chính.

“You have strictly handled many serious and complicated corruption and economic cases occurring in industries and fields of much public interest like banking, finance, healthcare, land management,” the Government leader emphasised, saying that the strong handling of violations will serve as robust deterrents, and contribute to the general efforts to achieve socio-economic development goals.

PM Chính said the public security ministry has focused their limited resources into key areas, including pushing ahead with administrative reforms and e-Government to facilitate people’s and businesses’ paperwork, as well as streamlining and restructuring their apparatus to achieve a higher degree of efficiency in operations.

He noted the importance of local officers’ attachment to the people under their jurisdiction, especially their more informed responses during disease outbreak situations, as well as during incidents like environmental and public disorder or ethnic affairs, especially those occurring in the remote mountainous areas. — VNS