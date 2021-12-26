Việt Nam-Japan family association set up in Japan’s Kyushu-Okinawa region

VIETNAM, December 26 -

Congress association of Việt Nam-Japan families held at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka on December 25. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — The association of Việt Nam-Japan families has freshly debuted in Japan’s Kyushu-Okinawa region, grouping families whose wives or husbands are Japanese.

The region covers seven prefectures on Kyushu island and the Okinawa Prefecture.

In his letter sent to the congress to establish the association, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Phạm Quang Hiệu praised the efforts made by the Association of Vietnamese in Fukuoka and the provisional executive committee of the association of Việt Nam-Japan families in mobilising support and participation for the establishment.

Hiệu, also Chairman of the Foreign Ministry’s State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, expressed his belief that the new association will become a trusted address for connecting, supporting and gathering the community toward a stable and happy life, integration into Japanese society, preservation of traditional cultural identities, and contributions to the two nations’ friendship.

At the congress held at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka on December 25, more than 40 delegates passed the association’s operation charter and elected the executive board for the 2021-2023 term.

Vietnamese Consul General to Fukuoka Vũ Bình pledged to assist the association’s operation.

Chairwoman of the association Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt stressed her commitment to planning and implementing future activities taking into account comments and recommendations collected at the congress. — VNS