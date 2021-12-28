Vietnam Airlines Group to resume 10 more domestic routes in January

VIETNAM, December 28 -

Ground staff of Vietnam Airlines guide passengers to check in. Member carriers of Vietnam Airlines Group are planning to resume 10 more domestic air routes from January 2022. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — Member carriers of Vietnam Airlines Group are planning to resume 10 more domestic air routes from January 2022, raising the number of such routes to nearly 50.

The group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO, will reopen the routes connecting HCM City with Quảng Ninh province; Hải Phòng city with Đà Lạt, Buôn Ma Thuột, and Nha Trang cities; Thanh Hóa Province with Buôn Ma Thuột and Đà Lạt; Vinh City with Buôn Ma Thuột, Nha Trang, and Đà Lạt; and Huế City with Đà Lạt.

The routes are scheduled to resume from January 16, with three to four flights per week each.

The carriers will also increase the flight frequency on many routes to an average of about 300 one-way flights per day in total.

Meanwhile, the number of seats will also be raised by 120 per cent from the current level to nearly 2 million to serve the Lunar New Year peak, which falls in late January and early February.

Vietnam Airlines Group said the carriers’ official flight and ticket sales schedules will depend on authorised agencies’ decisions, localities’ requirements, as well as the pandemic situation. — VNS