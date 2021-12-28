Smart Lock Market Research Report, Applications, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Types and Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart lock market size is expected to reach USD 8.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.

The latest industry intelligence report on the Smart Lock market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Smart Lock market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

Scope of the Report:

Based on the types, the Smart Lock market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

This report studies the global Smart Lock market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Lock market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth going ahead. Rising trend of smart homes, increasing demand for connected devices, and rapid adoption of smart lock systems owing to growing incidence of break-ins are some key factors contributing to the revenue growth of the North America market.

Key companies in the market include Assa Abloy AB, Allegion Plc., dormakaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., SALTO Systems, Onity, Inc., Samsung SDS, Panasonic Corporation, The Master Lock Company, and Godrej Group.

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Lock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lever Handles

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Others

Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pin Code

Biometric

RFID Cards

Communication Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional & Government

Industry experts conducting the study further estimate the potential of the Smart Lock industry. Such information is important for firms looking to launch an innovative service or product on the market. Industry experts have measured the total volume of the given market. Researchers have calculated the industry in terms of sales by the competitors and end-user – customers. Data on the entire size of the Smart Lock market for a particular product or a service for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 covered in the report makes it valuable. This information reveals the upper limit of the Smart Lock industry for a specific product or service.

