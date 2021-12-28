Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2024

Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market

North America dominated global clinical trial management market in 2016, and is projected to continue its dominance in future.

Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market by Delivery Mode (Web-based CTM, On-premise, and Cloud-based CTM), Product Type (Enterprise-based and Site-based), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clinical Trial Management Market size accounted for $570 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $1,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2023. North America is the highest contributor in the clinical trial management market in 2016; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Clinical trial management system (CTMS) helps in the maintenance and management of the vast and highly complex data obtained from clinical trials. The system also tracks the clinical trial occurring in different parts of the word and the data can be analyzed routinely through multiple regression, simulation and other models. In addition, the use of clinical trial management systems helps optimize time management and enhance the connectivity and reduce the communication gap between the researchers and their investors.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2017. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The major driving factors for the market growth are surge in the trend of outsourcing of clinical trials and the rise in the number of clinical trials owing to the large demand for novel therapeutic drugs and medical devices. Moreover, the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of using CTM can fuel the growth of the clinical trial management market. In addition, the rise in the expenditure and number of R&D activity by various pharmaceutical companies also help increase the demand for clinical trial management systems. However, high cost associated with CTM and lack of skilled professionals is projected to hamper the market growth.

Among the component, software is the dominant segment in the CTM market due to the availability of advanced software that make improve the efficiency and productivity of the researchers. Web-based has the largest share of the global CTMS market due to the advantages as enhances quality and productivity of clinical trials, better time management, and ease of access.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

-Oracle

-Medidata Solutions

-Parexel, BioClinica, Inc.

-Bio-Optronics

-IBM

-MedNet Solutions

-Veeva Systems

-Forte Research Systems, and Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Other prominent players in the value chain include Mednet Solutions, Arisglobal, eClinForce Inc., DZS Software Solutions, DSG, Inc., Guger Technologies Inc., ICON, Plc., ChemWare Inc., and iWeb Technologies Limited.

