Expert view: Hybrid Operating Room Market Still Promises To Grow By 11.7% CAGR

Hybrid Operating Room Market

The growth of the hybrid operating room market is attributed to rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe.

Hybrid Operating Room Market by Product (Intraoperative Diagnostic System, Operating Room Fixtures, Communication Systems,) and Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Thoracic Surgery)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the hybrid operating room market accounted for $744.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner $1.80 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in regulatory approvals, and rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries boosted the growth of the global hybrid operating room market. On the contrary, high cost of developing hybrid operating room hinders the market growth. However, untapped potential in emerging economies would open new opportunities in the coming years.

The global hybrid operating room market is segment on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is categorized into intraoperative diagnostic system, operating room fixtures, communication systems, and others. The communication system segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2026. However, the intraoperative diagnostic segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total revenue.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Hybrid Operating Room Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2019. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Hybrid Operating Room Market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Hybrid Operating Room Market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

•The Hybrid Operating Room Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Hybrid Operating Room Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Alvo Medical, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Trumpf Medical System, Inc.), IMRIS Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).

