State Surges Mass Vaccination Operations Statewide to Meet COVID Booster Demand

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker has directed the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to enhance its partnerships with local health department mass vaccination operations throughout the state to help meet the growing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine booster. The State of Illinois is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional sites - administering vaccinations, preparing vaccine doses for clinic personnel, and doing data entry.

Additionally, starting the week of January 3, the state's free Community Based Testing Sites will begin operating six days a week to increase COVID-19 testing availability across the state. "I'm announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need. I will continue to do everything possible to protect all the people of this state, whatever your vaccine status. But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us." "We have a vaccine that is highly effective at preventing severe illness and death," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Currently, we are seeing a demand for booster doses, but it is critically important for those who have yet to receive even one dose of vaccine to get vaccinated. The vast majority of cases, hospitalization, and deaths are among those who are not vaccinated. COVID-19 can be prevented through vaccination so get vaccinated and get boosted." In recent weeks, the State of Illinois partnered with Cook County Health to offer two (2) one day booster clinics, resulting in about 7,000 shots administered. Appointments can be made at each clinic at the links below. Many locations will also accept walk ups.

Cook County: https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/ DuPage County: https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine Lake County: https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US Will County: https://willcountyhealth.org/vaccine-locations/ Kane County: https://kanevax.org/ St. Clair: https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/Departments/Health-Department/COVID-19-Information/Vaccination-Screen McLean County: https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine Sangamon County: https://scdph.org/ Peoria County: www.pcchd.org Winnebago County: https://www.wchd.org Jackson County: https://jchdonline.org/ Adams County: https://www.co.adams.il.us/government/departments/health-department/covid-19-vaccination-information

Anyone age 12 and older who is in need of a first or second dose may also utilize these free clinics. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

Pfizer-BioNTech 16 years and older Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose Moderna 18 years and older Six months after second Moderna dose Johnson & Johnson 18 years and older 2 months after initial vaccination

Community Based Testing Sites

Aurora Arlington Heights South Holland Fairview Heights Peoria Near Premium Outlet Mall 2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue Arlington Race Track 823 Wilke Road South Suburban College 15800 State Street St. Clair Square Mall 134 St. Clair Square Peoria Civic Center 698 Fulton Street 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday Bloomington Champaign Harwood Heights Rockford Waukegan Interstate Center 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington Market Place Shopping Center 2000 N. Neil St., Champaign 6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd., Chicago 1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday

If you are unable to attend one of these mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you. As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, state and local health officials urge residents to continue practicing preventive public health measures: vaccinations, booster shots, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and social distancing where possible all remain our most effect tools for fighting COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the Omicron variant is the dominate strain of COVID-19 in the United States with more than 73 percent of new cases attributable to the variant.