Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Burglary One while Armed (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the 3700 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:15 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took property from the victim and then entered the victim’s residence. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.