Person of Interest Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm: 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:40 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm being discharged.

 

The person of interest was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

