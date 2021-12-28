Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,756 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated sexual assault of a child, and other charges

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304354 & 21A3007346         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam                          

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1996-1998, 2003-2010, and 2021

VIOLATION: Aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, cruelty to a child

ACCUSED:  Anthony Bagalio                                            

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VICTIM 1: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM 2:

AGE: 3

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM 3:

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Oct. 30, 2021, troopers assigned to the Washington County Unit for Special Investigations, along with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, opened an investigation into an alleged sex offense. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest on Dec. 14 of 57-year-old Anthony Bagalio of Plainfield on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, exploitation of a minor, and cruelty to a child. The charges accuse Bagalio of sexually assaulting two female victims known to him, a 3-year-old who was sexually assaulted in 2021, and a 24-year-old who was sexually assaulted from 2003-2010, beginning when she was 6 years old.

 

As the investigation continued, Bagalio was arraigned on the initial charges Dec. 15, 2021, and pleaded not guilty. As a result of the continuing investigation, police learned of additional reported victims, including one instance in which the statute of limitations had yet to expire. This case accuses Bagalio of sexually assaulting a girl who was known to him over approximately two years beginning in 1996 when she was about 12 years old. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, Bagalio was issued a citation ordering him to appear at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre to answer a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

 

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Bagalio’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 @ 1230            

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated sexual assault of a child, and other charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.