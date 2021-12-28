Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated sexual assault of a child, and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304354 & 21A3007346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1996-1998, 2003-2010, and 2021

VIOLATION: Aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Anthony Bagalio

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VICTIM 1: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM 2:

AGE: 3

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM 3:

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Oct. 30, 2021, troopers assigned to the Washington County Unit for Special Investigations, along with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, opened an investigation into an alleged sex offense. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest on Dec. 14 of 57-year-old Anthony Bagalio of Plainfield on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, exploitation of a minor, and cruelty to a child. The charges accuse Bagalio of sexually assaulting two female victims known to him, a 3-year-old who was sexually assaulted in 2021, and a 24-year-old who was sexually assaulted from 2003-2010, beginning when she was 6 years old.

As the investigation continued, Bagalio was arraigned on the initial charges Dec. 15, 2021, and pleaded not guilty. As a result of the continuing investigation, police learned of additional reported victims, including one instance in which the statute of limitations had yet to expire. This case accuses Bagalio of sexually assaulting a girl who was known to him over approximately two years beginning in 1996 when she was about 12 years old. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, Bagalio was issued a citation ordering him to appear at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre to answer a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Bagalio’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 @ 1230

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included