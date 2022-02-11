The Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Lung Cancer in New Hampshire-If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

If you are a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in New Hampshire call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about compensation.” — New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MANCHESTER , NEW HAMPSHIRE , USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last twelve months anywhere in New Hampshire please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste if in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s you had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

"Most people who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos before 1982 and who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer do not realize the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer, and- he had asbestos exposure in the navy prior to 1982-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation conversation about financial compensation. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Dover, Rochester, Keene, Derry, Portsmouth or anywhere in New Hampshire. https://NewHampshire.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in New Hampshire include the US Navy, shipyard workers, manufacturing workers, electricians, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, power plant workers, paper mill workers, auto/truck brake technicians and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.