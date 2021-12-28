New Episode of the No Plan B Podcast with Psycheceutical, bringing psychedelic therapies to market safely

No Plan-B Podcast by Jean Fallacara with Psycheceutical

New Episode of the No Plan B Podcast by Jean Fallacara with Guests Zappy Zapolin and Dr Anish Tuteja from Psycheceutical

Our patented technologies will significantly advance the medical application of psychedelic compounds by bringing the highest levels of safety and efficacy to this new class of medications.” — Dr Anish Tuteja

New episode of thought-provoking No Plan-B podcast by Jean Fallacara is now available on all platforms.Watch it on Youtube or listen to it on Buzzprout, Spotify & others.Hear from Chief Visionary Officer Zappy Zapolin on why this is such a pivotal moment for psychedelic science, and from Chief Science Officer Dr. Anish Tuteja, how Psycheceutical is approaching solutions to safe and effective psychedelics via two patented and novel approaches.-Why are we at a pivotal juncture for getting psychedelic therapies approved and available?-Why do psychoactive therapies pose a unique challenge in FDA approvals?-What are various means of delivering psychoactive therapies, pros and cons of each.Are few questions discussed today during the No Plan-B Podcast LIVE on Instagram.About Psycheceutical, Inc.Psycheceutical, Inc. is using cutting-edge delivery technologies to develop safe and effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a team with more than 100 years' combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to bring safety and efficacy to psychedelic compounds.About Zappy ZapolinFuturist and Chief Visionary Officer, PsycheceuticalZappy Zapolin is a well-known futurist, psychedelic concierge to the stars, and award-winning filmmaker who is dedicated to the expansion of human consciousness. Playboy Magazine called him "The Man Who Wants to Change the World with Psychedelics."Director behind the acclaimed documentary, The Reality of Truth. Zappy's latest film, Lamar Odom: Reborn, follows the psychedelic intervention he facilitated for the basketball superstar using the breakthrough treatments of ketamine and ibogaine.As the youngest Vice President in the history of one of Wall Street's most successful investment banks, Zappy is a frequent commentator on the emerging psychedelic industry and investment opportunities.About Dr TutejaChief Science Officer, PsycheceuticalDr. Anish Tuteja is a Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Macromolecular Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan.His work has also led to over 20 patents and patent disclosures. Multiple startup companies have been launched to commercialize the research discoveries from his group. His work on developing omniphobic surfaces was named as one of the "Top five new discoveries that will change the world", while his work on oil-water separation was named as one of the "breakthroughs of the year". His work has also been highlighted by Bloomberg TV, National Public Radio, ABC News, CBC News, Science, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The National Science Foundation, The Air Force Office of Scientific Research, The Office of Naval Research, and thousands of other news outlets, magazines, and newspapers.About Jean Fallacara:Born in France, Jean is a Serial entrepreneur, Scientist, Author, Athlete and Public Speaker.Ranking:-Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2021 by LA WEEKLEY,-Top 10 Motivational Influencers Canada-Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers In Montreal 2020.Author of the Book "Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock." A book about longevity, wellness and BiohackingManaging Director at inTEST Corporation [NYSE: INTT]Founder-CEO of Z-Sciences Corporation, Z-SC1 Biomedical and few othersIn 2020, Jean acquired Biohacker's Update Magazine, first magazine about Biohacking and Human Optimization.Creator of Cyborggainz the World First Human Optimization platform that uses the functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness. Involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.

