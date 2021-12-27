Local Fixe LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in Classic Lasagna Sheets, Soup Noodles, Dinner Rolls, Pie Dough, Squid Ink – Fettucine, and Fresh Flour Tortillas

Local Fixe LLC of Roseburg, Oregon is recalling Classic Lasagna Sheets, Soup Noodles, Dinner Rolls, Pie Dough, Squid Ink – Fettucine, and Fresh Flour Tortillas because it may contain undeclared wheat. The affected products were distributed in Douglas County in Oregon and were sold at a farmer’s market and direct wholesale delivery.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/local-fixe-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-wheat-classic-lasagna-sheets-soup-noodles-dinner