DLNR News Release: COMMISSION ON WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT MEETING POSTPONED

(HONOLULU) – Due to a technical error in notification of its meeting, the State Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) is postponing the meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Dec. 21, 2021). The Commission meeting has been rescheduled to Friday, January 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

CWRM apologizes for any inconvenience but wants to ensure that due notice is provided to ensure the opportunity for public participation in its meetings.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]