DHHL News Release: Nānākuli Streets Surveyed for Traffic Calming Measures

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractors Austin, Tsutsumi & Associates, Inc, will conduct land survey work in Nānākuli on Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The survey work will be conducted on Haleakala Avenue, Nānākuli Avenue, and Mano Avenue.

Data collected from the survey will be used as part of an initiative to install traffic-calming measures for the subdivision.

Area residents should expect redirected traffic and slightly slower traffic conditions throughout the survey period.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

[email protected]

