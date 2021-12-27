DHHL News Release: Nānākuli Streets Surveyed for Traffic Calming Measures

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractors Austin, Tsutsumi & Associates, Inc, will conduct land survey work in Nānākuli on Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The survey work will be conducted on Haleakala Avenue, Nānākuli Avenue, and Mano Avenue.

Data collected from the survey will be used as part of an initiative to install traffic-calming measures for the subdivision.

Area residents should expect redirected traffic and slightly slower traffic conditions throughout the survey period.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

