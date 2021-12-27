New Build Experts YachtCreators Announces Central Agency on Immaculate Viking 74’ Sportfish Yacht

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YachtCreators, making headlines recently for its landmark $100M new construction financing venture with Trinity Atlantic Capital, and for representing both buyer and seller in the sale of the award-winning 27.45-meter LeVen, now adds to its impressive new build and pre-owned repertoire with announcement of central agency on Our Way, a pristine 2008 Viking 74’ Enclosed Bridge sportfishing yacht.



Enjoy an unforgettable day fishing the crystal blue waters of the Bahamas, or a relaxing day with the family cruising the Florida intracoastal waterways aboard this visually striking, recently updated 74' Viking sportfishing yacht. The cockpit is well-equipped for serious sportfishing; Bluewater Battle saddle chair (new 2021), Eskimo ice machine, livewell, outriggers and more. Upstairs in the air-conditioned enclosed bridge, you have complete control for docking or backing down on that marlin with an aft control station including bow thruster controls. The custom Bausch American tower is fully equipped with Garmin electronics (new 2021), monitors, FLIR system, camera and more.

Our Way comfortably sleeps up to eight (8) owners and guests in four (4) staterooms; an additional stateroom to midships has engine room access and is designated for crew. She has a wide open Salon area with neutral upholstery, tasteful granite countertops and a day head. The molded fiberglass salon door with window and teak finish automatically slides open. The large L-shaped sofa with underneath storage for rods hugs a satin teak hi/lo cocktail table and faces a pop-up LED TV. The Galley features custom Amtico teak & holly flooring and a custom granite galley island with bar stools.

And last but certainly not least, in 2021 this 2008 Viking 74’ Enclosed Bridge sportfishing yacht underwent a complete refit. Highlights of the refit include but are not limited to:

Three (3) new Seakeeper stabilizers

New Maverick 17 HPX carbon fiber flats boat

New Garmin electronics

New 1800lb davit

New RiteAire Marine system

Ceramic coating applied to the entire boat

Main engines, generators and AC serviced



At the writing of this release, the yacht is for sale and available for showings and sea trials in N. Palm Beach, FL. For further information on the Our Way, the 2008 Viking 74’ Enclosed Bridge sportfishing yacht, including but not limited to video, detailed specifications and equipment lists, deck plans, visit the website at http://viking74.com/or contact the central agent, Mr. Barin Cardenas of YachtCreators, at +1 954 650 7353 or hello@yachtcreators.com

About YachtCreators:

YachtCreators, the new build experts. With 70+ to date, YachtCreators has garnered critical acclaim & success with such notable award-winning new builds as the 55-meter Laurentia by Heesen, the 38-meter Nono by Admiral, and 2020’s Best New Series, the 27.45-meter LeVen by Van der Valk. In the process, we have forged solid, lasting relationships with elite builders, designers and visionary architects across the globe. Discover what it means to DREAM BUILD PLAY with YachtCreators today.