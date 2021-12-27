Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4100 Block of Hunt Place, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 25, 2021, in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

At approximately 3:30 am, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Mercedes Benz SUV, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.