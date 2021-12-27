State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-30

For immediate release: December 27, 2021 (21-258)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency's website. Click on "Look up a health care provider license" in the "How Do I?" section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider's license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.

Benton County

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Karren Louise Garton (RN00102891) for unprofessional conduct. Garton used non-FDA approved medical devices to treat three patients without the supervision of a medical doctor. Garton must pay restitution to the patients before applying for reinstatement.

Clark County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Charles William Wegener (RN60992661). Wegener surrendered his nursing license in Oregon for improper assessment, falsification of documents, and improper medication administration.

King County

In November 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Deja Shay Washington (NA61007411) for five years. Washington used two different patient’s debit cards to withdraw cash and make purchases for her own use. Washington also failed to cooperate with a DOH investigation.

In November 2021 the Massage Therapist Program suspended the license of massage therapist He Huang (MA60594161) and fined him $1,000 for sexual misconduct. Huang inappropriately touched a client twice and failed to document massage services.

In November 2021 the Psychology Board accepted the surrender of the psychology license of David B. Allen (PY00000630), with no right to reapply. Allen was charged with possession of depictions of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Kitsap County

In November 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of chemical dependency professional trainee Erika Bulnes (CO60842998) for failing to cooperate with a DOH investigation.

In November 2021 the secretary of health permanently revoked the certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant licenses of Moises Edsel Narvaez Elauria (NC60989790, NA60912280) for the sexual assault of a patient.

Lewis County

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Brian Lee Gulmire (LP60712811) for unprofessional conduct. Gulmire was convicted of second-degree assault – domestic violence, a class B felony, by the Lewis County Superior Court.

In November 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Jocelyn Marie Pink (NA60451377) pending further action. The Department of Social and Health Services determined that she neglected a vulnerable adult under her care.

Pierce County

In November 2021 the secretary of health revoked the license of respiratory care practitioner Gene Wamsley (LR60531497) with no right to reapply. Wamsley was convicted of three counts of theft of government property in U.S. district court. Wamsley stole and sold ventilators and bronchoscopes from the Seattle VA Medical Center.