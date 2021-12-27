Troop F Weekly Report 12-20 to 12-26-21

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/21/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren and observed a vehicle pulling a trailer that did not have working trailer lights. He stopped the vehicle to address the issue and during his investigation discovered the passenger had an active warrant for failing to appear in court. The man was arrested and transported to Madawaska PD where he was able to post bail. The driver of the vehicle was issued a warning for the defect.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 12/21/2021

Town: castle hill

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Castle Hill and observed a vehicle speeding. After stopping the vehicle Tr. Castonguay discovered the driver had an intermediate driver’s license which prohibited him from having passengers that were not immediate family; there were two of the driver’s friends in the back seat. After an investigation, the juvenile drivers were issued a summons for speeding and for violating his intermediate driver’s license. One of the passengers had a valid license without restriction and was able to driver them home. The parents of the juvenile driver were notified of the incident.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 12/24/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. ROY / TR. DESROSIER (FTO)

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren and observed a vehicle not displaying a valid inspection certificate. He stopped the vehicle and upon further investigation discovered the driver had a suspended Maine driver’s license. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for operating a defective motor vehicle.

Incident Type: Warrant arrest

Date: 12/20/2021

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: A local man turned himself in to the Houlton State Police barracks due to having an active warrant for his arrest. The male was able to post bail and was released.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 12/20/2021

Town: monticello

Trooper: tr. mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon was monitoring traffic in Monticello when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Tr. Mahon discovered the female operator’s license was suspended in Maine. Tr. Mahon charged the 38-year old New Hampshire woman with OAS. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 12/21/2021

Town: wallagrass

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a commercial garage in Wallagrass after a man called to report someone had backed up to his fuel tank and stole fuel from it. Tr. Curtin photographed tire impressions that were left at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 12/21/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. curtin