Troop F Weekly Report 12-20 to 12-26-21

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren and observed a vehicle pulling a trailer that did not have working trailer lights. He stopped the vehicle to address the issue and during his investigation discovered the passenger had an active warrant for failing to appear in court. The man was arrested and transported to Madawaska PD where he was able to post bail. The driver of the vehicle was issued a warning for the defect.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 12/21/2021
Town: castle hill
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Castle Hill and observed a vehicle speeding. After stopping the vehicle Tr. Castonguay discovered the driver had an intermediate driver’s license which prohibited him from having passengers that were not immediate family; there were two of the driver’s friends in the back seat. After an investigation, the juvenile drivers were issued a summons for speeding and for violating his intermediate driver’s license. One of the passengers had a valid license without restriction and was able to driver them home. The parents of the juvenile driver were notified of the incident.
Incident Type: oas
Date: 12/24/2021
Town: van buren
Trooper: TR. ROY / TR. DESROSIER (FTO)
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren and observed a vehicle not displaying a valid inspection certificate. He stopped the vehicle and upon further investigation discovered the driver had a suspended Maine driver’s license. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for operating a defective motor vehicle.
Incident Type: Warrant arrest
Date: 12/20/2021
Town: Houlton
Trooper: Tr. Merchant
Brief Synopsis: A local man turned himself in to the Houlton State Police barracks due to having an active warrant for his arrest. The male was able to post bail and was released.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 12/20/2021
Town: monticello
Trooper: tr. mahon
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon was monitoring traffic in Monticello when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Tr. Mahon discovered the female operator’s license was suspended in Maine. Tr. Mahon charged the 38-year old New Hampshire woman with OAS. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 12/21/2021
Town: wallagrass
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a commercial garage in Wallagrass after a man called to report someone had backed up to his fuel tank and stole fuel from it. Tr. Curtin photographed tire impressions that were left at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 12/21/2021
Town: van buren
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin received a theft report from a Van Buren man after he discovered someone had stolen a box of copper fittings. The investigation is ongoing.
