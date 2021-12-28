SUE HURST new book Rock -A-Bye-Bye Baby & her 50 yrs. journey finding her birth mom & She Finds her in her 90's alive
I had been waiting until I was 18 to go to the Court house in Los Angeles to find out who my birth mother was. I was informed that she had not been looking for me , the twist is a must read”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sue Hurst , has written a book ROCK -A-BYE-BYE BABY, out this week , DEC 30TH, is about the 50 yr. journey to find her mom, after searching for 50 yrs. she found her birth mom, her birth mom was in her 90’s. but the twist this story has is wild!
— SUE HURST
Sue says in 1946 her pregnant teenaged birth mom was forced hide her pregnancy ( and her family’s shame) by leaving New York for Los Angeles. Upon her arrival she quickly learned that her parents had already made arrangements to put her baby up for adoption.
This is the story of Sue Hurst’s 50 yr. search to find her birth mom and the answers to all of her questions. Sue could never have imagined where the pursuit would lead her. What she uncovered is not only amazing and wonderful, but also unimaginable and at times agonizing.
Sue said “With all of the ups and downs, it was so worth it, It has truly been an amazing journey and the one that I am so happy and thankful that I can share with others.”
This book is available everywhere books are sold including amazon, barnes and noble , etc
