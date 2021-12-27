4Beauty Aesthetics Institute for Plastic Surgery Stresses Importance of Personalized Plastic Surgery
Personalized care is the key to satisfaction with plastic surgery, explains Dr. Constantine Mendieta of 4Beauty Aesthetics Institute for Plastic SurgeryMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people avoid plastic surgery due to fear of unwanted results. Not only do they hear stories of "botched" procedures, but they have also likely seen some people whose results were simply less than satisfactory. However, Dr. Constantino Mendieta, owner of 4Beauty Aesthetics Institute for Plastic Surgery, explains that these problems don't have to happen. The key to good results is choosing a plastic surgeon and facility with the right philosophy.
How 4Beauty Aesthetics Institute for Plastic Surgery Ensures Excellent Overall Results
Dr. Mendieta explains that it is extremely important to personalize each procedure so that it works with the patient's entire body. This leads to natural-looking, but enhanced results. Instead of ending up with a butt or breasts that look like they were installed like aftermarket parts, the integrated approach ensures that the patient's overall appearance supports the change. This can be seen in the clinic's Brazilian Butt Lift portfolio, which shows waists curving naturally toward enhanced rear ends instead of the abrupt curvature changes produced by "part-by-part" methods.
At Dr. Mendieta's aesthetics facility, he and other doctors make sure to think about how a body would naturally look if it had the desired appearance. Then, procedures are done to recreate that image. This is a much more detailed approach than is used by "high volume" clinics, where each procedure is done in a way that isolates each body part in order to achieve higher throughput and maximize profits.
Looking at each patient as a whole person also improves safety, Dr. Mendieta explained. Not every procedure is appropriate for each person, so surgeons must be willing to adjust their methods accordingly. This does much to prevent unnecessary complications.
Every new patient starts with a consultation and examination to determine the best plan of action to meet the patient's goal. Current body shape, lifestyle, and other factors are brought into the equation to ensure success.
About 4Beauty Aesthetics Institute for Plastic Surgery
4Beauty is headed by Dr. Constantino Mendieta, who is famous for developing the modern Brazilian Butt Lift. His plastic surgery clinic performs a full range of procedures besides this, making it possible to enhance any body part or even get a full makeover.
One of Dr. Mendieta's guiding principles is that each patient must be seen as a whole person, and that body parts don't exist in a vacuum. This makes procedures much safer, allows for an overall effect that is aesthetically pleasing and natural-looking, and greatly increases overall satisfaction.
4Beauty is currently accepting appointments for new patients. Contact the clinic for further information.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here